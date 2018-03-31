Marthasville resident Keith Theissen has thrown his name in the race to challenge Nick Lange for the East Ward alderman seat in local elections April 3.
Warrenton city leaders voted in March for "Warrenton Pool Park" to be the official name of the city's new, 39-acre park near Warrior Avenue. The city's new aquatic center will be located within the park, along with a dog park, disc golf course and other amenities.